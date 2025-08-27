Brooklyn Beckham's real reason for London trip revealed amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham hints at strained relationship after vow renewal

Brooklyn Beckham recently revealed the “only” reason for visiting London amid his ongoing family feud.

The 26-year-old, currently promoting his brand Cloud23, showcased his culinary skills in a recent video.

On Tuesday, August 26, he shared a clip on Instagram featuring his collaboration with renowned chef Michel Roux Jr.

The pair prepared a gammon dish that incorporated Beckham’s signature hot sauce.

In the video, Brooklyn hinted at his strained relationship with his family, remarking, “I’m definitely going to now just come to London just to have that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Brooklyn travelled from Los Angeles to London to shoot this clip in the Wigmore restaurant kitchen at the Langham Hotel.

This collaboration came shortly after Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, renewed their vows in a lavish ceremony celebrating three years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot for the second time on Saturday, August 2, in Westchester County.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and the Lola actress sparked speculation after they were notably absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday party.

Although they attended work commitments in London, they avoided family events in the city.