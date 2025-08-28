Prince George balances homework with crown in waiting

Prince George is already showing the makings of a future king.

On May 5, the young royal stepped into the spotlight at Buckingham Palace, joining his parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, as well as King Charles, for a tea honoring WWII veterans.

Dressed smartly in a dark suit and blue tie, the 12 year old impressed onlookers with his calm composure and thoughtful questions, offering a rare glimpse of the confident leader he is growing into.

“This was the first sign of George taking on future duties,” royal editor Russell Myers of The Mirror tells PEOPLE.

“Even though he is so young, he seems to have grown in confidence over the last couple of years.”

The moment was more than a proud parental milestone it reflected William and Kate’s deliberate approach to preparing their eldest son for the throne.

“It’s a slow game, and it gets him used to it on the couple’s terms rather than anybody else’s,” a palace insider explains.

Now stepping into his teenage years, Prince George is being gently ushered into the role that awaits him as future king.

While Charlotte and Louis often steal the show with their spirited charm, George carries himself with a calm, thoughtful air.

“He comes across as a serious chap,” a palace insider notes. “To have the world’s eyes on you, especially when you’re so young, is demanding.”

But those close to him say there’s more to George than quiet composure. At home and at school, he’s just like any other boy his age cheering at soccer matches beside William, joking with friends at his coed school, and taking pride in his role as big brother.

His mix of regal poise and playful spirit makes him both relatable and remarkable.

“He does the right things at the right moment, as any 12-year-old would — and that’s all that matters,” says a source close to the palace.

After a summer focused on family with Princess Kate regaining her strength nearly a year after chemotherapy.

Prince George is preparing to return to Lambrook School this September for his final year, alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Unlike heirs of the past, he has always attended coed day schools, a deliberate choice by William and Kate.

“That chimes with William wanting to do things in a more modern way, putting all three children in the same school,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith explains. “It’s a new direction groundbreaking for the royal family.”

But as George edges closer to his teenage years, a pivotal question looms: where will he continue his education next? For many royal watchers, Eton College the prestigious all-boys boarding school where William once thrived seems the most likely path.

Its close proximity to Forest Lodge, the family’s soon-to-be new home in Windsor Great Park, only adds weight to the speculation.

The move to Forest Lodge represents more than just a change of address. it’s the foundation of William and Kate’s long-term vision of family life.