Meghan Markle's brand faces second blunder after cookie 'insect' video controversy

Meghan Markle's latest As Ever product launch, which coincided with second series of her lifestyle show on Netflix, faced an embarrassing technical hiccup on Tuesday.

The issue was noticed when the viewers who scanned a QR code in the new episodes of With Love, Meghan, were directed to the online shop, where placeholders items such as shirts labelled 'example product line' appeared instead of real products.

Despite the error, the launch went ahead with the restock of Meghan's herbal teas, alongside the debut of an orange marmalade.

The items quickly sold out with Netflix hailing the launch a success as it announced a new multi-year deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to expand Meghan's lifestyle brand.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer said: 'Fans have been inspired by With Love,meghan, with products from the new As Ever line consistently selling out in record time.'

Previously Meghan revealed the first guest on her show by sharing a sweet clip featuring Tan France, a British-American fashion designer and entrepreneur.

For context, this blunder comes after Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand posted a promotional video for cookies that showed an insect crawling on the food.

Social media users noticed a tiny bug moving around one of the cookie in the video.