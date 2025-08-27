Musk's team seeks to block OpenAI's bid for Meta records: Will battle escalate?

Elon Musk’s legal team asked a US judge to block OpenAI from obtaining documents from Meta related to his $97.4 billion AI bid.



OpenAI insists the requests are limited, while Musk says they have already received key documents. The trial is set for spring 2026.

OpenAI pushes back on Musk’s claims

Lawyers for OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman asked the judge to reject Musk’s arguments. They emphasised that the document requests are targeted, covering only specific weeks rather than a broad or long-term scope.

OpenAI noted that if communications about the bid were oral primarily, depositions of Musk, an xAI representative, and other co-bidders would be even more important for the trial.

This dispute is part of a larger legal battle, with Musk facing claims that he attempted to harm OpenAI through public statements, social media, lawsuits and a disputed $97.4 billion bid for the company’s assets.

Background on Musk vs OpenAI lawsuit: A complex dispute

Tesla CEO sued Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Altman last year after the company transitioned to a for-profit model.

OpenAI responded with counterclaims in April, 2025. The court has set a jury trial for spring 2026, making these document disputes critical for evidence and testimony.

The legal battle shows a growing tension between Musk’s AI ambitions and OpenAI’s corporate strategy, as both sides prepare for high-stakes litigation.

Observers note that how the judge rules on document access could shape key elements of the upcoming trial.