King Frederik reacts to Queen Mary’s on-camera question

King Frederik left speechless by Queen Mary’s surprise question on camera

King Frederik and Queen Mary brought a touch of spontaneity to their royal summer tour when the Queen surprised her husband with an unexpected question mid-photo op.

The Danish royals are currently sailing aboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog on a four-day cruise visiting municipalities across the country.

On Monday, the couple stepped ashore to walk the scenic sand dunes of Råbjerg Mile, nestled between Skagen and Frederikshavn, where they paused for photographers.

As Frederik placed his arm around his wife, Mary lightened the mood by suddenly asking, “Shall we kiss?” The remark sparked laughter from the monarch, BILLED-BLADET reports.

While the pair ultimately skipped the public kiss, the impromptu moment helped soften the otherwise formal engagement.

The couple kept things casual for their stroll, with Mary in a navy knit layered over a shirt and beige shorts, while Frederik opted for checked shirt and cargo trousers, topped with a bold orange gilet.

Frederik looked equally polished in a navy suit paired with a pale blue shirt and burgundy tie.

On Tuesday, the royals sailed into Thisted, where they delighted locals by joining a carriage procession to the Old Town Hall.

The day continued with a visit to the Nature Village, followed by an official lunch.

Later, Frederik and Mary stopped by community hub Surf & Work in Vorupør before learning about local fishing traditions and water sports at the bustling Landing Square.