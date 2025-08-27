Pete Hegseth falls short in 5-minute 'Pete & Bobby' fitness challenge against RFK Jr

United States (U.S.) Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr recently challenged the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in a fitness test.

The unusual challenge between two government officials consisted of:

50 Pull-ups

100 Push-ups

To be completed in five minutes or less.

A video shared on YouTube by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services featured both politicians working out in the gym.

The visuals show Kennedy Jr. and Pete in their standard gym attire working out alongside other fitness enthusiasts at a fitness facility in the Department of Defense.

The video shows both of them appearing on screen as the Health Secretary explained their so-called “Pete and Bobby Challenge”, which needed to be completed in five minutes or less.

Kennedy asks the Defense secretary, “How did you do?” and Pete replied, “We got close. My time was 5.25 minutes,” adding that the secretary of health was right behind him.

They revealed that a few of the Marines even completed the challenge within three minutes, calling it “pretty impressive”.

Both credited President Donald Trump for the motivation and the push to work out, adding, “This is the beginning of our tour challenging Americans to get back in shape, eat better and exercise.”

The 71-year-old Kennedy Jr challenged another cabinet member Sean Duffy to complete the Pete and Bobby challenge.

Pete and Kennedy Jr. have now set the official time limit for the challenge at 10 minutes.