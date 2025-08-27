What makes Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement ring so iconic

The most iconic thing about Taylor Swift’s massive engagement ring from her boyfriend-turned-fiance is that it’s definitely not a paper ring.

The pop star and the celebrated NFL player sent fans into a frenzy by announcing their engagement on Tuesday, August 26.

Now, not just Swifties but the whole world has its eyes on her giant sparkler. So here’s everything you need to know to satisfy your curiosity.

In a classic, romantic setting surrounded by flowers, Kelce, 35, got down on one knee and popped the question to Swift, also 35, with a ring he designed with Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The Super Bowl champion opted for an old mine brilliant-cut diamond set on a gold band, which was on full display in their engagement announcement carousel on Instagram.

While official details about the ring haven’t been released yet, plenty of jewelry experts are already weighing in with their takes on what makes the Grammy winner's newest yet antique and most coveted accessory so special.

Many fine jewelers have estimated that the ring's diamond could be around 7 to 9 carats.

Ann Grimmett, VP of Merchandising at Jared Jewelers, described the sparkler as an "elongated old mine cushion cut, set in 18k yellow gold."

"The side stones look to be a half-moon plus a small round, which contribute to its more vintage look," she said, adding that her estimated price tag for the piece is in the neighborhood of $250K-$500K.

Neil Dutta, Managing Director of jeweler Angelic Diamonds, put a price tag of $1.3 to $1.5 million on the ring.

"This antique-inspired style is very on trend right now, and the choice of yellow gold gives the ring a warm, romantic feel," he added.

However, celebrity jeweler George Khalife, also known as George the Jeweler, gave the most jaw-dropping estimate.

He believes the diamond could be closer to 20 carats and valued anywhere from $3.5 to $5 million.

Nevertheless, experts and netizens alike can only speculate the price range and other facts until official details are released.

Right now, fans are still wrapping their heads around the fact that it’s a love story and Swift said "yes" to Travis after two years of dating.