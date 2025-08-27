Taylor Swift's brother in law sends 'special message' to singer, Travis

Jason Kelce addresses 'major news' on latest podcast episode

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken over the world with their romantic engagement announcement, that too in a week they also set a Guinness book world record.

The 35-year-old athlete's brother, Jason Kelce, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 27, and shared a sneak peak from his upcoming New Heights episode, with a monumental message for the newly engaged couple.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre began by celebrating the Guinness World Record that their podcast set with the last episode featuring the pop superstar, 35.

Jason, 37, said, "We have not only set our record, not a record among podcasts, but the Guinness World Record.

Additionally, he noted, that this week they are also celebrating one "gigantic" news this week ***drumroll*** sending "Travis and Taylor a gigantic congratulations for being engaged!!!"

Jason added that this week's podcast won't be as special as the last one, thanking the Anti-Hero hitmaker for "hopping on and talking to two complete idiots who don't know anything about the music industry."

However, the caption suggests that this week's episode also contains a special surprise for the Tayvis fans, as it gives the audience a peek into behind the scenes of the special podcast episode which came out on August 12.