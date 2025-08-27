NFL royalty celebrates Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s fairytale proposal

Brittany Mahomes was quick to send love to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the couple revealed their engagement.

The 29 year old, who has grown close to the pop superstar since her romance with Kelce began in 2023, shared her excitement on Instagram.

She wrote that “two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love” and added that she was “just so happy for these two.”

Brittany is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who also celebrated the big news.

Patrick reposted the couple’s announcement with three red hearts, as he and Kelce share a strong bond after winning three Super Bowls together and often spend time with their partners away from the field.

The Mahomes family even joined Travis at one of Taylor’s Amsterdam shows during The Eras Tour last year. And later, Patrick admitted that he once had doubts about the relationship. In the ESPN docuseries The Kingdom, he said he only believed it after seeing Taylor attend her first NFL game in September 2023.

However, the Lover hitmaker confirmed the engagement by sharing romantic photos of the NFL star's proposal in a forest.

The post drew more than eight million likes within the first hour.

Moreover, Chiefs teammate Mike Danna called the announcement “beautiful” and said it was incredible to see such joy.

Even President Donald Trump reacted by wishing the couple “a lot of luck” despite previously criticizing Taylor during the election campaign.