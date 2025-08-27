Angelina Jolie ‘bonds’ with Broadway's ‘John Proctor Is the Villain’ cast

Angelina Jolie sees Broadway's ‘John Proctor Is the Villain’

Angelina Jolie made a surprise return to Broadway, stepping out to see John Proctor Is the Villain in New York City.

The 50-year-old actress and director attended a performance of the play and later posed for photos with the cast.

The production shared the images on Instagram on Aug. 25, writing, “a dream having the one and only angelina jolie join us at JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN.”

According to a source close to the show, Jolie was deeply impressed by the performance and connected with the cast over their admiration for director Danya Taymor.

Jolie already shares a creative bond with Taymor, who directed The Outsiders musical on Broadway last year, a project Jolie produced alongside her daughter Vivienne.

John Proctor Is the Villain is a contemporary take on Arthur Miller’s classic The Crucible, reimagining the Salem witch trials in a modern context.

The production earned seven nominations at the Tony Awards in June, including Best Play and a nomination for Sadie Sink in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category.

The play is scheduled to run on Broadway through Sept. 7, but its story will soon reach an even wider audience.

Universal Studios confirmed last month that it will adapt the production into a film with Tina Fey and Marc Platt as producers. Sink, who stars in the play, is also attached as an executive producer on the movie adaptation.

Jolie’s Broadway visit not only highlighted her appreciation for theater but also underscored her continued support for innovative stage productions and collaborations with rising directors like Taymor.