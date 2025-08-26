Jennifer Lopez celebrates Emme’s senior year in style

Jennifer Lopez surprises fans ahead of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' release

Jennifer Lopez is setting the bar high, celebrating her child Emme Maribel Muñiz’s first day of senior year with a special meal.

The 56-year-old singer, who shares her non-binary child with ex-husband Marc Anthony, took the internet by storm with her recent gesture at Nobu Malibu on Monday, August 25.

On Tuesday, August 26, the Dance Again hitmaker offered a glimpse into the celebration on her Instagram Stories.

In the image, the 17-year-old is seen in the On The Floor singer’s arms, while the second slide features the dinner – with a plate reading, “Senior Year.”





She captioned the heartwarming picture, “I just dropped off this little coconut to their first day of senior year. Looking back at this photo from a few years ago, it just remind me that they’ll always be my beautiful baby!”

Meanwhile, during her outing, The Wedding Planner actress opted for espadrille wedges and carried a brown Hermes Birkin bag.

On professional front, Lopez is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

For the unversed, the film is expected to hit theatres on October 10.

In this regard, she will also be honoured with the Virtuoso Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on November 1.