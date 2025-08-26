Meghan Markle clears confusion over Sussex name change

Meghan Markle clears up name change confusion in new interview

Meghan Markle has sat down with Emily Chang for The Circuit to mark the launch of season two of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan and no subject was off the table.

Over smash burgers, the pair discussed everything from family life to the Duchess’s much talked about name change.

The topic came up after season one sparked debate when Mindy Kaling referred to her as “Markle,” prompting backlash and speculation about what Meghan actually goes by now.

Chang cut straight to the point, asking for clarity, what exactly is her official name and, more importantly, what does it say on her passport?

The Duchess explained how royal titles complicate the traditional idea of a last name.

“When I got married, I changed my name. It’s a complicated one for people to understand because a last name is not typical in that construct,” she said.

As an American, Meghan confessed she still struggles with the royal system. “I’m so confused,” she admitted with a laugh. “It’s a dukedom.” Chang chimed in that it was the first time she had ever heard the term.

Clarifying once and for all, she explained, “My legal name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. But Sussex for us works as our family name. It’s the name that we share with our children, and yes, since we’ve been married, that’s what I’ve been called.”

One of the most talked about moments from season one of With Love, Meghan came when guest Mindy Kaling casually referred to the Duchess as “Meghan Markle.”

Meghan was quick to gently correct her co-star, laughing: “It’s so funny that you keep saying, 'Meghan Markle.' You know, I’m Sussex now.”

The exchange quickly went viral, sparking endless TikTok edits and debate online. Even Kaling herself was caught off guard by the attention.

Appearing on Thursday’s edition of The View, the actress admitted she barely remembered the moment.

“We were making sandwiches, and then they’ll push in on my face on TikTok and be like, Look at this emotion you felt, and I honestly didn’t even remember it,” she said.