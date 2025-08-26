Kris Jenner finally reveals real reason behind her youthful appearance

Kris Jenner has recently addressed her facelift procedure for the first time in a new magazine cover story.

The Kardashians star stirred debate among her fans after her youthful appearance made headlines earlier this year.

Clarifying all the doubts, Kris, who will be celebrating her 70th birthday this November, finally admitted she had “a facelift about 15 years ago” so it was time for a “refresh” in an exclusive interview with Vogue Arabia.

“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy,” explained the momager.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kris opened up about her outlook on ageing, saying, “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself.”

“If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything,” mentioned the reality star.

However, for me, this is “ageing gracefully. It’s my version”.

“I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very ¬inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about ¬themselves,” she told the outlet.

Kris noted that when she had her “hip replacement, we filmed it”.

“I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Kris disclosed who accompanied her on her surgery day.

“My daughter Kylie went with me, while Kim was present at all times on FaceTime,” she continued.

Looking ahead, Kris revealed she’s not ready for retirement.

“I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I’m happy to be there. My mom worked until she was 82, and I’m planning on following suit...Maybe 85! added the momager.