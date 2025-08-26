Sharon Stone shares message of resilience, self-awareness

Sharon Stone shared her insights on her relationship with men, influenced by her father's advice and her experiences in the film industry.

In a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar Spain, Stone shared that her father taught her to stand up for herself, saying, "You're letting those guys beat you because you want them to like you. Go back out there and kick their a**."

This lesson has stuck with her throughout her life and career.

Stone's Hollywood career has been marked by both triumph and tension. While films like Basic Instinct catapulted her to global fame, she was aware that showcasing her character and strength could have negative consequences.

"They don't like it when you do that," she said, referring to the industry's reaction to her assertiveness.

Despite the challenges she faced, Stone credits powerful women in her life with saving her. These women offered valuable advice and support, often in brief but impactful moments.

"Those women saved my life," Stone said, highlighting the importance of female relationships and mentorship.

The Here Today alum's reflections extend to the broader theme of female power, emphasizing that women are the true decision-makers in the world.

"Although they think they control everything, they forget that it is us who decide. We are the designers of this world," she asserted, summarizing her perspective on feminism and independence.

Through her experiences, Stone has learned the value of resilience and perseverance. Despite facing discomfort and backlash, she remains committed to standing up for herself and staying true to her values.