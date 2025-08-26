Marc Maron fires back at fellow comedians with unfiltered rant

Marc Maron has recently lashed out at fellow comedians Dave Chappelle and Bill Maher for their politics.

The American stand-up comedian criticised Netflix for promoting comedians who discussed anti-woke comedy during an appearance on latest episode of Pod Saves America podcast.

“Fascism is good for business,” said the 61-year-old.

Marc continued, “Like, Netflix will just co-opt anybody that can tick that algorithm. I used to do a joke about it, that Netflix can become ‘Reich-flix’ very quickly.”

“I think the pivotal moment was when they had pushback from the trans community about Dave, they realised after several days that that community was not going to affect their bottom line at all, and they cut them loose,” explained the comedian.

March added, “That is how fascism works in business.”

Elsewhere in the interview, podcast host Jon Lovett asked Marc about Bill, saying, “I can’t do it.”

The comedian remarked, “I always had a problem with his tone.”

Marc pointed out that there’s “this desperate chasing of relevance that changes someone’s mind in terms of how they approach what they do and also kind of makes the whole undertaking feel desperate”.

The comedian added that he “can’t see past the desperation and what he’s willing to do to stay in the conversation”.

Meanwhile, Marc also addressed cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“The bar has been lowered to only consuming clips” considering social media algorithms.