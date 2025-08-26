Meghan gives new tension to King Charles as bombshell interview confirmed

Meghan Markle might send shockwaves across the UK as her new interview was announced amid King Charles and Prince Harry's secret peace deal.

On August 26, the Duchess of Sussex will join Emily Chang to discuss her life and journey as an entrepreneur.

The American journalist took to her official Instagram page to reveal her next special guest on her show, The Circuit.

Emily also released delightful photos with Meghan, showcasing the two ladies holding coffee and talking.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were seen wearing a beautiful, bright yellow dress with her signature style makeup.

Emily captioned her post, "My next guest on The Circuit: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Our conversation about life and business beyond the royal spotlight drops Tuesday on Bloomberg.com and YouTube at 4 a.m. ET, 9 am London time."

It has been noted that Meghan may recall her time in the royal family, as she emphasised reclaiming her voice after a difficult phase of her life in recent interviews.

Netizens were sure that the Duchess of Sussex was taking a dig at the royal family when she asked people to "tell the truth" during her appearance on Emma Grede's podcast, Aspire.

The show's host asked the Duchess about the public narrative about her and if she would like to change it.

To which, Meghan said, "Yes. I would ask people to tell the truth," which could be a reference to her life eight years ago as a royal.

Moreover, the royal fans still remembered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was one of the main reasons for estrangement between the Sussexes and the royal family.

It will be interesting to see what new bombshells the Duchess of Sussex will drop in the upcoming interview, causing more distress to cancer-stricken King Charles.