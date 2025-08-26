Taylor Swift power move encourages Rachel Platten to reclaim her music

Taylor Swift's influence in the music industry has never failed to leave a positive and measurable impact over the years.

Recently, the Lover crooner inspired the Fight Song singer, Rachel Platten, to re-record and reclaim her music just like she did after Scooter Braun's Big Machine Records bought her catalogue.

Platten in her Instagram post announced that she'll be releasing an album of Rachel's Versions next month, which will include her hit tracks Fight Song, Stand By You and Better Place from her 2016 album Wildfire.

"I'm proud to announce that on 9/26, I'm releasing a new album with my own, "Rachel's Versions," of Fight Song, Stand By You and other songs from my album Wildfire. Fight Song (Rachel’s Version), will also include some live songs and a surprise from the vault," she wrote on her account.

Explaining her take on re-recordings, she noted that she was going back to her originals "not to change them, but to reclaim them" especially as celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Fight Song.

"This is about more than just new versions of old songs; the new Rachel's Versions are infused with the voice I have now, the wisdom I’ve gained, and the undeniable pride of owning my own masters."

The 44-year-old artist went on to express her gratitude to the Karma hitmaker, saying, "I'm grateful to @TaylorSwift for bringing this conversation to light and empowering artists to take back control over their work, their stories, and their futures."

Previously during the New Heights podcast, Swift acknowledged how her move of ownership renewed attention to the importance of artists owning their masters.

"One thing I think is really great that has come about because of this," Swift told Travis and Jason Kelce, "is that I have so many new artists come up to me now and say, ‘Hey I didn’t even know this was a thing, and when I went to negotiate for my record deal, I negotiated to have my masters revert back to me after a certain number of years."

Platten said that original Wildfire producer Jon Levine worked with her for the re-recorded versions, which will officially be released on September 26.