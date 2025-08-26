Hailey throws shade at Justin Bieber’s shirtless picture

Justin Bieber once again stirred up a storm with his latest post that left fans talking and Hailey rolling her eyes.

The 31 year old singer, who recently marked his son Jack’s first birthday, shared shirt free photos from a workout session on Monday.

Alongside the snaps, the Peaches hitmaker wrote, “thirstrap fa u hoes” with playful tongue emojis. A man who appeared to be his workout buddy could be seen in the background, though his identity remained unclear.

The fashion icon Hailey, 28, didn't seem impressed. Spotting Justin’s white beanie decorated with googly eyes, Hailey dropped a single eyeroll emoji in the comments, which fans quickly interpreted as subtle shade.

The post sparked questions among fans, especially after past rumours of trouble in the marriage.

Some followers reminded him, “You’re married Justin,” while others asked where Hailey and their baby were. “Hailey, is your husband single?” one person wrote, fueling further speculation.

The noise around his personal life came shortly after Justin released his new album Swag, his first in four years. Songs from the record, including Daisies, hinted at tension in the marriage, though sources later claimed the couple were in a better place.

According to insiders, the stress of creating new music taken an emotional toll on the couple but they managed to reconnect during a family trip to Idaho after the album’s release.

Despite the drama, Justin’s music comeback has been strong, as Swag debuted at number one on the Top Streaming Album and R&B charts and landed at number two on the Billboard Hot 200.