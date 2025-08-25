Kate and William are ready to pack up?

Princess Kate and Prince William are preparing for a major change on the home front and it could spell the end of their time at Adelaide Cottage.

According to a royal commentator, the Prince and Princess of Wales are unlikely to hold on to the Windsor residence once they move into Forest Lodge later this year.

The couple, along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have called Adelaide Cottage home since 2022.

But with an “important” royal necessity in play, the family’s relatively modest abode may not remain in their possession after they upgrade to the grand Georgian manor house of Forest Lodge. While the move has been confirmed, the fate of Adelaide Cottage is still up in the air.

Veteran royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales have “no reason” to hold on to Adelaide Cottage once they settle into Forest Lodge later this year.

Speaking exclusively to GB News, he explained that the Windsor property would most likely be placed on the rental market to help boost the royal coffers.

“I am sure that it will be rented out. It's important that the monarchy gets as much as it can from rentals,” he said.

The commentator added that William and Kate already have more than enough residences at their disposal, including Kensington Palace, Anmer Hall, the soon-to-be Forest Lodge, and eventually Buckingham Palace.

However, Richard Fitzwilliams believes there may be more than just practical reasons behind William and Kate’s decision to move on from Adelaide Cottage.

“This is something for the Waleses personally. For their family,” the royal commentator explained.

He noted that the couple’s time at the Windsor home has been overshadowed by difficult memories.

Describing their stay as “hellish,” Fitzwilliams recalled how just weeks after they moved in, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral.

More recently, the cottage also became a place of convalescence for Princess Kate during her cancer battle in 2024.