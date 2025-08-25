Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian decide to drop new bombshell together?

Meghan Markle won't let critics hold her back as she's fully determined to achieve her goals

Meghan Markle, who continues her struggle to achieve excellence, has left fans guessing about her future collaboration with Kim Kardashian.

The Duchess of Sussex will not let critics and haters hold her back as she's fully determined to achieve her goals.

A PR expert has claimed that if Meghan teamed up with reality star and American socialite Kim Kardashian, it could cause an absolute “media frenzy” which would benefit both sides.

It emerges after the former Suits actress recently sent the Kardashian Family gifts from her As Ever brand following the launch of her second wine earlier this month.

Brand and Culture expert Nick Ede claimed it would be a good idea, business-wise, for Meghan and Kim to collaborate. However, he warned Harry's wife needs to establish her own brand first.

“I think first of all, Meghan needs to establish As Ever as a proper brand before she collaborates with someone like Kim," the expert told The Express.

Ede went on to explain: “However, if Kim is looking for a model for a Skims collection, Meghan would be the perfect person for the job, following in the footsteps of stars including Lana Del Ray, Tate McRae and Charlie XCX.

“This would leverage both brands and create a media frenzy and increase sales, plus it will give Meghan credibility as a brand ambassador if the shoot is as good as the previous campaigns.”

Prince Archie and Princess Lilbet's mum has become close to Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, who thanked her after her gift.

However, it seems difficult for Harry to give Meghan free rein, as he's deeply concerned about his children's future and believes it belongs in the UK, where his cherished childhood memories still exist.