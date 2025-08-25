Princess Charlotte is spitting image of Prince William in summer outing

Prince William’s absolute twin Princess Charlotte.

Royal fans have been left stunned after spotting just how much Princess Charlotte takes after her father, Prince William.

The 10-year-old was pictured attending Sunday service at Crathie Kirk during the Wales family’s summer stay at Balmoral Castle and many couldn’t believe the uncanny resemblance between Charlotte and her father at the same age.

Seated just behind William in the family’s Range Rover, Charlotte looked sweet in a white cardigan layered over a polka-dot dress, her hair neatly tied back.

The resemblance to a young William was unmistakable, right down to her bright grin, expressive brows, and face shape.

Supporters quickly compared the images to throwback snaps of William go-karting at Buckmore Park in Kent back in 1992, when he too was 10. The similarities had fans buzzing online.

“Princess Charlotte is the absolute double of her father Prince William at the same age,” one royal watcher wrote on X.

Another chimed in: “She could be his clone,” while a third simply agreed, calling the likeness “absolutely” striking.

The service was very much a family affair, with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as Princess Anne, joining the Waleses for the Bank Holiday outing.

The monarch, who began his annual Balmoral summer retreat last week, was seen traveling with his wife as other royals made their way to the traditional place of worship.

Prince William looked every inch the composed future king as he drove his family, dressed smartly in a suit and tie.

Beside him, Kate exuded elegance in a chic black hat adorned with a structured bow, a textured jacket, and a maroon blouse, flashing a warm smile through the car window.

Meanwhile, Charlotte peered out with a curious expression, her neatly tied-up hair keeping her look polished as she sat behind her parents.

The King and Queen, traveling separately, appeared more serious as they focused on the ride ahead.