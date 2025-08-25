Kanye West, Bianca’s future seems uncertain as rapper faces financial woes

Bianca Censori’s severe plans revealed as Kanye West is 'running out of cash'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori might be treading together for now, but their paths are reportedly set to diverge in a while.

The 48-year-old rapper seems to be facing serious financial troubles but the Australian model, 30, is planning her escape from the marriage.

Censori is still getting paid for the “ridiculous stunts” West directs her to pull and she has collected over $10 million through this job, as a source told RadarOnline.

"It's no secret Bianca is using this whole situation to her advantage, and not just to raise her profile. Kanye compensates her handsomely every time she does one of those ridiculous stunts he dreams up, and she's saving every dime," the insider continued.

They added, "Making her do these excessive acts and paying her lots of money for it is the ultimate act of financial domination for Kanye. He gets off on it and she's making bank off his fetish.”

However, now the Carnival hitmaker is running into serious trouble as his own bank account is slowly draining.

"The trouble for Kanye is that he's running out of cash. He's been banned from performing in so many countries now because of his fascist views, so the main source of his money is nearly dried up," claimed the source.

They alleged that the Heartless rapper’s earning is not the same as it used to be, but he continues to spend like it is the same. The situation, according to the insider will “end in disaster.”