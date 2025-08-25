Queen Camilla's new portrait released with important announcement

Queen Camilla's new portrait released with big announcement

Queen Camilla, who has long championed literacy and reading initiatives, has celebrated Bank Holiday.

The 78-year-old Queen's new stunning portrait has been released by The Queen’s Reading Room on social media with an important announcement.

The photo was captioned: “What have you been reading this summer?"

The Reading Room also excited royal fans and book lovers as it announced: "Her Majesty has selected some wonderful titles for her book club, and we can’t wait to share them with you all in the months to come.”

The message continued: "To celebrate this August Bank Holiday, we are delighted to share a lovely new portrait of Her Majesty Queen Camilla by the talented Chris Jackson."

The Queen’s Reading Room began as an online project during lockdown, promoting a love of reading. Each season, the Queen personally selects new titles.

In the stunning photo, Camilla is seen holding a stack of five books in a way that concealed the titles and authors. It was taken in Lacock, Wiltshire, by royal photographer Chris Jackson.

King Charles III's wife looks gorgeous in an animal print dress decorated with foliage in green and aquamarine tones on a dark base.

The design included hidden animals such as lemurs and toucans, with a slightly cinched waist and three-quarter-length sleeves.

It is to mention here that the same portrait session also produced a photograph used to mark her official 78th birthday on July 17 this year.