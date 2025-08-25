Paws on ground: Lithuania's international corgi competition heats up!

Paws on the ground: Lithuania's international corgi competition heats up!

Cute and charming Welsh corgis, widely known for their association with the British royal family, are in fact breed of passionate racers.

That’s at least according to the 120 teams from around Europe taking part in the Corgi Race Vilnius, in Lithuania’s capital, which drew an international bunch of furballs and their owners from countries including Poland, Latvia, Germany, Austria and Italy.

Thousands of Lithuanians flocked to the capital’s largest park over the weekend for a lively celebration featuring solo prints, a battle for the "mightiest voice", creative costume challenges, and thrilling group racing events.

The event is set to culminate on Sunday (August 31, 2025) with the so-called World Corgi Meetup, where dogs in Lithuania will be connected via a live broadcast with their peers in the United States Ireland and Poland.

The visitors are so overwhelmed to being a part of this festival, one such family shared their feelings: “This is so much fun and great emotion for the entire family, something bright that many people are craving for these days.”

Meet the winner

A corgi named Amigo, sporting a factory-themed costume compete with two tiny chimneys and “Fur Factory” lettering, was named the proud winner of that contest.

Another called Mango, whose owners are from Lithuania, was the champion of the solo race.

With their adorable outfits and impressive skills, Amigo and Mango stole the show and the hearts of the crowd!