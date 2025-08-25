Peter Phillips' fiancee put to Balmoral Test like Diana and Kate

Becoming the part of Royal family comes with certain checklists, and history has recorded those who passed the test with flying colours.

Since the day Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, confirmed his engagement to Harriett Sperling, fans have been eager to know when the couple will tie the knot.

In the meantime, the NHS nurse who is set to marry the King's nephew Peter, 47, is undergoing the 'Balmoral Test' after being invited to the Scottish Highlands for the first time.

The daughter of the late Mr. Rupert Sanders and Mrs. Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, 45, has joined the King and Queen in Scotland and is expected to pass the famous family exam held at Balmoral estate ahead of her Royal wedding.

Insiders reveal she has bonded well with Zara Tindall and her children, enjoying rides on electric-powered mountain bikes around the estates. The mother-of-one also joined the royals while horse riding in the estate this week.

A source said: 'Everyone knows Peter is smitten and his family have accepted Harriett into the set up she will likely pass the infamous Balmoral Test with flying colours.'

For context, Harriett is not the first to face the Balmoral Test. Princess Diana, Princess Kate, and even parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were also put through it.