Prince Andrew to leave UK for good?

Prince Andrew is said to be preparing to leave the UK and step back from public life, amid reports of an upcoming book from Virginia Giuffre, one of his accusers.

A royal source, close to Andrew, claimed: "The Duke of York might be thinking to bid adieu to the UK's spotlight, seeking a fresh start away from the public gaze."

They added: "Amidst speculations surrounding Virginia Giuffre's upcoming book, the Prince could take a bold step of leaving behind the grandeur of royal life in the UK."

The insider continue: "As controversy swirls around him, he's seeking solace in a quieter existence, one that promises a chance to rediscover himself."

It emerges amid reports that Virginia Giuffre completed a memoir before her death which will be released later this year.

Giuffre took her own life in April at the age of 41, with her family remembering her as a “fierce warrior” who “will always be remembered for her incredible courage”.

The highly anticipated book is due to be published in the US on October 21 and is expected to recount her experiences with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

There are speculations that the release is likely to reignite scrutiny of the Duke of York, who previously reached a multi-million-pound settlement out of court with Ms Giuffre.

However, her claims of sexual assault have never been tested in court, and King Charles III's younger brother has consistently and strongly denied them.

She became one of the most prominent victims of Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, and Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence in the US for trafficking underage girls.

According to The Sun, Penguin Random House will publish her memoir. Sources said its release had initially been delayed due to her health issues.