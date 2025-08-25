Travis Kelce makes red carpet debut with parents Ed, Donna Kelce

After turning heads with Taylor Swift earlier this summer, Travis Kelce’s long-overdue red carpet appearance with his parents has finally happened.

Making it a family affair, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was joined by both of his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, at the premiere of his team’s new ESPN docuseries, The Kingdom.

The Kelce family walked the red carpet beaming with pride and joy on Sunday, August 24, at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City.

Keeping up the Chiefs spirits high, Donna donned a deep red lace dress, accessorising it with her signature red glasses to match the theme.

As for the dad of two football stars, Ed opted for a more classic look, wearing a sharp blue suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

While celebrating the Chiefs' significant occasion, the proud parents also shared a few insights into their son’s high-profile relationship with Cruel Summer hitmaker.

Mom Donna shared a sweet reaction to the pop star’s recent appearance on Travis and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, earlier this month, marking a major moment in the couple’s relationship.

Meanwhile, Travis’ dad offered a sweet and simple take, revealing that his son’s happiness is tied to Swift, 35.

Travis's debut red carpet appearance with his parents comes nearly a month after he made his debut as a couple with the 14-time Grammy winner.

The pair walked together on the red carpet as a couple on June 24, 2025, at the opening night of his Tight End University (TEU) event in Nashville, Tennessee.