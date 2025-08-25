US Open descends into chaos over photographer’s bizarre stunt at match point

Daniil Medvedev’s first round match at the US Open took a chaotic turn on Sunday night triggered by a photographer’s bizarre stunt.

Consequently, the former champion suffered a furious meltdown aiming at the umpire.

In his first match at the Grand Slam, the Russian former world no 1 was prepared to face unseeded Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi on Louis Armstrong court.

However, the match faced a setback as it was delayed by 6 minutes between points in the third set. As the result of this hitch, Medvedev launched a diatribe at chair umpire Greg Allensworth over his decision to give Bonzi an extra serve.

After winning the first two sets, Bonzi was serving for the match leading 5-4 with advantage in deuce.

During the crucial match point, a photographer left his place and scampered down the sideline in a bid to capture Bonzi’s hit and moment of victory.

However, the photographer quickly realized his mistake after observing the score and hurriedly tried to make an escape.

Allensworth asked the photographer to leave the court immediately and announced to award another first serve because of the external interference.

He said, “'First serve. Ladies and gentlemen, because of the delay caused by outside interference, first serve has been granted.”

Considering the unfair nature of the decision, Medvedev was seen furious. Consequently, the 2021 US Open winner went to the chair umpire and encouraged the audience to boo.

“Are you a man? Are you a man? Why are you shaking? What's wrong huh? Guys, he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” Medvedev asked the umpire.

In the match, Daniil Medvedev lost to Bonzi after a photographer's invasion.