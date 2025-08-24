Noah Cyrus reveals dad Billy Ray’s helpful advice which shaped her career

Billy Ray Cyrus helped daughter Noah with words of wisdom

Noah Cyrus found it hard to carve her own identity in the music industry despite belonging to a family of singers.

The 25-year-old songstress opened up about her initial struggles with finding the right sound, and right genre for herself in a new interview.

The July singer said, “It was hard for me as a kid to trust in myself and my own identity and feel like that was enough, but it is something that I think you just grow out of, and you grow with confidence. [Self-doubt] was something that I felt was put on me, that I then adopted and put on myself,” in conversation with People Magazine.

Noah began her career with pop music, and slowly borrowed from her country roots in her new music.

While she experimented with different genres and learnt what suited her, her father and country star Billy Ray Cyrus offered advice every step of the way.

Noah recalled that Billy Ray told her “to be the outlaw, whatever that means to you, whether it's thinking there's no box and not making the music that people expect you to make and making the decisions that people say are right.”

She added, “or just living by your own rules like Waylon [Jennings] and Johnny [Cash].”