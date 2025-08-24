'EastEnders' Bobby Brazier excited about move to India despite career success

Bobby Brazier has embarked on a spiritual journey, as he is believed to be moving to India to pursue the Hare Krishna religion.

The EastEnders star, 22, is planning to live for a year after discovering the interest in the movement this summer.

According to The Mail, Bobby turned to the organisation-which follows a branch of the Hindu faith, was going through a rough patch in his relationship with his brother Freddy and their father Jeff.

Now that the family feud has been resolved, Bobby is on a new mission: moving to Indian after he leaves the BBC soap later this year.

A source told The Sun:' Bobby is really excited and happy about his move to India. He

'He's been telling everyone about it and preaching to them about why he is devoted to Hare Krishna, leaving some people surprised that he is walking away from his career at a time when he's on such a high with it.'

The source added: 'He says he expects to be over there for a long while, at least a year, so maybe he will pick up on his career eventually when he's back.'

For context, Bobby previously hint at his love for the religion on Instagram by sharing new snaps, writing:' Chanting Hare Krsna mantra is so good my heart.'