Prince Harry, Meghan receive advice on taking 'inspiration' from key royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to create more shows and documentaries for Netflix after their deal was renewed.

However, the Montecito couple received advice from a royal commentator on how they can seek inspiration from key members of the royal family.

Kinsey Schofield told Daily Star that Harry and Meghan "could learn a lot from the Royal Family when it comes to content creation."

She believes that the royals produce "raw and compelling" content, not only to shed light on significant causes but also to leave a great impact on their audience.

On the other hand, the Sussexes' only documentary, Harry & Meghan, performed well on the streaming giant, which was controversial.

Apart from that, they are struggling to grab viewers' attention.

While quoting the example of Queen Camilla's recent work on domestic abuse and Prince William's homelessness project, Kinsey showered praise on the senior royals.

"The institution has spent years mastering the balance of revealing just enough to connect with the public while still protecting their privacy and mystique," she said.

From King Charles to Princess Kate, the royal expert claimed that the members of the royal family "elevate" meaningful causes.

The royals avoid making projects about "themselves," but they focus on "raising awareness for something greater."