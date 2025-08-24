Palace releases statement as King, Queen announce fresh plans for summer

The royalties in Europe are known for making the most of their summer as they take a special break during the season.

The British royal family is currently in Scotland for their annual break at the Balmoral Castle, meanwhile the Danish royal family made a special announcement as the King and Queen are ready to embark on a new journey.

The Danish Royal House released a statement as the King Frederik and Queen Marry will be leaving for a four-day cruise with the royal ship, Dannebrog.

“The King and Queen will conduct a late summer tour on 25-28 August,” the translated message reads.

“The Dannebrog tour will begin on 25 August in Frederikshavn Municipality, after which the King and Queen will visit Thisted Municipality on 26 August and Læsø Municipality on 27 August. This year’s summer tour will conclude with a visit to Samsø Municipality on 28 August.”

As King Charles and Queen Camilla honour the tradition of the late Queen Elizabeth’s family gathering, Frederik and Mary are also continuing the long-held of Dannebrog parades, which stretches back to Christian X, Frederik IX and Queen Margrethe, who abdicated her throne in 2024.

The full details of the plan were shared by the monarch’s office. Following the visit to Samsø, the king and queen will hold a reception for invited guests on the Royal Ship Dannebrog in Kolby Kås Harbour.