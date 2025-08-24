Meghan Markle joins forces with Kris Jenner for special reason?

Meghan Markle advised to seek Kris Jenner's help for As Ever success

Meghan Markle received key advice after her lifestyle brand created "confusion" among her audience.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex announced As Ever at the beginning of 2025. Since then, she has launched different products, including jam, honey and most recently rose wine.

However, as soon as she dropped or restocked her pantry, the products sold out within minutes or the same day, irritating the buyers.

Speaking of Meghan's strategy, PR expert Nick Ede urged the Duchess to join forces with the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

He urged Prince Harry's wife to seek advice from Kris Jenner in order to make As Ever a household name.

In a conversation with Express, he said, "Kris Jenner is the queen of branding and has helped to build billion-dollar empires for her children."

Nick said that the momager "knows first-hand how to navigate fame, the media and branding, and I think she’s the perfect person to help Meghan get to where she wants to be."

The expert called out Meghan's unsuccessful promotional tactics, which create confusion for people.

"...Kris could really take control and give her the advice she needs to become a household name for all the right reasons," Nick said.