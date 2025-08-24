John Legend embarks on world tour to celebrate major milestone

John Legend is set to embark on the Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour, a global celebration of his debut album's milestone anniversary.

The tour kicks off on August 23 in Highland Park, Illinois, and wraps up on December 9, 2025, in Oakland, California.

Legend expressed his excitement, saying, "Get Lifted introduced me to the world, and now, 20 years later, I get to celebrate that milestone with the people who’ve been riding with me since day one and with new fans who’ve discovered the album along the way."

He added, "Revisiting these songs and sharing them live again has been incredibly special. It’s a moment of celebration and gratitude."

The Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour promises to be a soulful and joyful celebration of Legend's music. With his full band backing him, the energy is expected to be electric.

Legend noted, "I’m with my full band, and the energy is electric." The tour will feature a mix of deep cuts, fan favorites, and fresh renditions of the album's beloved tracks.

Some notable stops on the tour include:

North America: Highland Park, Illinois (August 23-24); Vienna, Virginia (September 2-3); Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California (September 28); Dallas, Texas (October 18); New York City (November 4); and Oakland, California (December 9)

Europe: Glasgow, UK (May 27); Manchester, UK (May 29); London, UK (June 1); Paris, France (June 5); and Munich, Germany (June 7)

Get Lifted debuted on December 28, 2004, and garnered eight Grammy nominations, winning three awards, including Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Album.

The album has been certified Double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), solidifying its impact on the music industry.