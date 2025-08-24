Prince Andrew gets new offer as Prince William, Kate make decisive move

Prince Andrew, who is still reeling from the slew of scandals that led to his fall from grace, has seemingly received a new offer as the future king and queen take lead on a crucial decision.

King Charles is very frustrated with his disgraced brother but William is absolutely livid and reportedly wants to remove all traces of royalties from his uncle once he becomes king.

There was a two-year long back and forth between Charles and Andrew to evict the Duke if York from the massive Royal Lodge and downgrade him to Frogmore Cottage. Last year, the King even cut off his security budget in a bid to move him out, but Andrew didn’t budge from hi lease on the Windsor property.

However, now that William and Kate are moving out of Adelaide Cottage and into Forest Lodge later this year, it is possible that Andrew will be made another offer.

“As things stand it seems clear that Andrew, who bought a 75-year lease of Royal Lodge in 2003, won't be moving anywhere,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk.

“The King would obviously like him to downsize as it has 31 rooms, but he can’t be evicted so long as he satisfies the requirements of the lease,” he explained. “It is an embarrassing situation as his presence there highlights the problem the Royal Family have with someone who has behaved as bizarrely as he has.”

It is not officially declared who will call Adelaide Cottage home when William and Kate, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, move to the nearby Forest Lodge.

Andrew is currently in Scotland as the royal family begins to gather for the annual Balmoral Castle break in the summer. The Duke is joined by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will also be arriving with their families.

Moreover, the York family is staying at the lodge, which is a mile away from the Castle. Moreover, royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams shared that it is still uncertain if the king would actually meet his brother during the break.