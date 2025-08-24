Veteran actor Jerry Adler passes away at 96

Jerry Adler, a renowned actor and stage manager, died on Saturday at the age of 96.

Adler's family confirmed the news, but the cause of death has not been disclosed. Born on February 4, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, Adler had a long and illustrious career in theater and television.

Adler's journey in the entertainment industry began when his father, Philip Adler, offered him a job as an assistant stage manager on the Carol Channing musical Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 1950.

He went on to work as a stage manager, production manager, or production supervisor on numerous iconic productions, including the original My Fair Lady in 1956, starring Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison.

Adler's extensive experience behind the scenes also included working with legendary artists such as Arthur Miller, Marlene Dietrich, and Orson Welles.

Despite starting his acting career in his early 60s, Adler racked up 60 TV and film credits in 28 years.

His notable roles include Herman Hesh Rabkin on HBO's The Sopranos, Howard Lyman on CBS' The Good Wife, and Sidney Feinberg on FX's Rescue Me.

Adler's expressive face and unique voice made him a sought-after character actor, and he worked alongside prominent actors like James Gandolfini and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Some of Adler's notable works include:

The Sopranos: Played Herman "Hesh" Rabkin, consigliere to James Gandolfini's mob boss Tony

The Good Wife: Played boorish law partner Howard Lyman

Rescue Me: Recurred as NYFD station chief Sidney Feinberg

Mad About You: Played handyman Mr. Wicker

Transparent: Played Moshe and the father of Jeffrey Tambor's Maura Pfefferman

Broad City: Played a spry Holocaust survivor in the final season

Adler's story is one of perseverance and talent. As he recalled in a 2017 interview,

"You spend your whole career backstage. Nobody knows who you are or even knows your name... And then you do a television show and suddenly you're a celebrity and everyone knows your face. It's so weird."

Adler's journey from stage manager to actor is a testament to his dedication to his craft .