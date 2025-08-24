Meghan Markle goes from darling duchess to disillusionment for fans

Meghan Markle lost her biggest cheerleaders

Meghan Markle once charmed admirers around the globe, with many believing every glowing article that portrayed her as a breath of fresh air in the royal family.

Her elegance, biracial background, and slaying wardrobe made her instantly likable to those who wanted to see the monarchy embrace modernity.

Some fans even bought into her fashion choices, purchasing the same handbags and sandals she wore.

But as time passed, admiration curdled into suspicion. Following Megxit and the couple’s high-profile break from royal life, some supporters began reassessing their views—especially as online forums started highlighting inconsistencies and controversies tied to the Duchess.

Questions about the couple’s awkward engagement interview, her curated backstory, and even the legitimacy of her pregnancies began fueling doubt.

The turning point for many came during Markle’s surprise visit to Uvalde in 2022, after the tragic school shooting.

Critics labeled the appearance “disaster tourism,” accusing her of using grief-stricken families as a backdrop for her own PR.

Photos from that visit, along with images of her staged “everyday” outings like carrying a “World Peace” bag through palace gates were seized upon by skeptics who now saw her actions as calculated rather than compassionate.

For those who initially believed Markle was persecuted and unfairly treated, the hope lingered that she might one day apologize, adjust course, and attempt a comeback.

But according to her harshest critics, that day will never come. Instead of remorse, they see doubling down a determination to play the victim while projecting a flawless image.

What began as admiration for a “classy” duchess has, for some, evolved into disillusionment.

And in the eyes of these former fans, Meghan Markle has transformed from a symbol of hope into one of Hollywood style manipulation, where the apology never comes and the performance never ends.