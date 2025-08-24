Singer Michael Ball 'heartbroken' over loss of mother at 91

Michael shared a strong bond with his mother

Michael Ball has expressed sorrow over the death of his mother at the age of 91 in a post shared on Thursday.

The singer and broadcaster, 63, announced the heartbreaking news of Ruth Parry Ball's death by sharing an old picture of her.

Ruth looked drop-dead-gorgeous in the portrait, wearing an elegant all- white outfit and stylish hat.

Michael captioned the photo simply: 'Ruth Parry Ball 1934-2025x.'

Soon after the post, Michael's fans rushed to the comments section to offer their condolences. One said: 'Sorry for your loss, Michael. She must have been massively proud of you.'

Another said: 'I am so sorry to hear this news and so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you and all the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.'

Michael shared a strong bond with his mother and even took her zip-lining last year to celebrate her 90th birthday.

He documented the recreational activity with a sweet post, telling fans: 'We celebrated my dear mum's 90th birthday this past weekend with a trip to Wales with the whole family.

