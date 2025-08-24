‘Harry Potter’ star Miriam Margolyes opens up about declining health

‘Harry Potter’ star Miriam Margolyes opens up about her declining health

Miriam Margolyes, known for her role as professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movies, shared details about her deteriorating health.

The actress admitted that due to not taking care of her body she now has to rely on a walker and has reduced mobility.

In conversation with the Weekend Magazine, the 84-year-old actress opened up about feeling defeated by her struggles, which she believes is primarily due to her weight.

"I've let my body down," she told the outlet. "I haven’t taken care of it. I have to walk with a walker now. "

She added, "I wish I’d done exercise. It’s the most ghastly waste of time, except that it keeps you going. So, I’m foolish."

Margolyes also revealed that she has no plans of turning to Ozempic (an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes) despite her health troubles.

"Absolutely not," she said. "That’s for diabetics. You shouldn’t take medicine meant for people who are really sick. What I do think is we should not have food advertising on television."

Margolyes has long discussed her health conditions, including spinal stenosis and osteoporosis. In May 2023, the actress was admitted to The Royal Brompton Hospital in Chelsea, London, due to a chest infection.