Katy Perry sets record straight on dating rumours after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry admits where her love life stands after breaking up with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry just came out of her long-term relationship with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom with whom she shares her daughter Daisy Dove, and it was nothing short of a life-changing moment.

The 40-year-old popstar has shifted her perspective on her personal life and it will take time for her to date again, despite the rumours of her budding romance with Justin Trudeau.

An insider close to the Teenage Dream hitmaker told People Magazine, "Katy isn't looking to date right now. She's still in the middle of a tour; she's a single mom and navigating some major personal changes."

Perry, who is currently on her Lifetimes Tour, confirmed her split with The Pirates of the Caribbean star back in June with a joint statement.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," read the statement issued by the ex-couple’s representatives.

The Roar songstress and Bloom also clarified that they are focused on co-parenting their daughter together and still hold a lot of mutual respect for each other.

Perry was spotted with Trudeau on several outings in July when they went out to dine together and later when he attended her tour but the duo have maintained that things aren’t serious for them, and with the latest statement by the source, it seems to not be the singer’s priority at the moment.