Queen Camilla unveils commemorative plaque at York’s Ebor Festival

Queen Camilla in a floral dress

Queen Camilla removed her tie-waist coat to reveal a beautiful floral dress as she made her way to York Racecourse for the second day of the 2025 Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

The 78 year old delivered a graceful moment by unveiling a plaque honouring the Juddmonte International, which was named the Longines World's Best Race of 2024.

She made the most of her day at the York Racecourse, stepping out in a stunning floral dress that stole the spotlight.

The elegant design featured long sleeves, structured shoulders, and a floaty skirt perfectly paired with nude pumps, a chic cream hat, and what appeared to be a Bottega Veneta handbag.

The fashion highlight was matched by an equally celebratory sporting moment as Queen Camilla awarded the winner’s trophy on day two of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival 2025.

Queen Camilla receives royal welcome with RAF Falcons

Smiling warmly, she presented jockey Ryan Moore with the ornate glass trophy after his victory in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.

Before the presentation, the Queen was seen congratulating Moore with a handshake, adding a personal royal touch to the ceremony.

The occasion wasn't just about fashion and fanfare. As the patron of York Racecourse since 2024, Camilla has taken an active role in championing the venue’s heritage and eco-conscious developments including the award-winning Bustardthorpe Development, introduced last August with a focus on sustainability through rainwater harvesting, solar panels, and a living roof.

Queen Camilla took time to connect with representatives from local charities supported by the racecourse, the Yorkshire racing community, and the York Racecourse team itself.

This year’s crown jewel is the Juddmonte International, a Group One race boasting an eye-watering £1.25 million prize pot.

Ranked by Longines as the best race in the world, it also marks a historic milestone as the richest race ever staged at the Knavesmire.