Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'can't ignore' King Charles 'silent invite'

Charles keeps Harry and Meghan's old Windsor home vacant

King Charles has found a subtle way to signal the Sussexes that the door is still open for their return.

According to reputation expert Eric Schiffer, the 76-year-old monarch is keeping Frogmore Cottage vacant as a “silent invite” for Prince Harry’s potential return to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Schiffer told the Daily Express U.S. that the “Sussexes never ignore real estate PR candy.”

The Windsor estate was gifted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the late Queen as a wedding present. Though the couple relocated to California after stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Frogmore remains untouched, sparking speculation that it’s a symbol of reconciliation waiting to happen.

Schiffer even quipped, “If Windsor opens the gate, expect a swift Sussex furniture truck at dawn.”

Harry, 40, has spoken openly about missing his estranged family and home country. And with his September trip to London for the WellChild Awards on the horizon, as well as his recent "peace talks" with King Charles, royal watchers are wondering whether a meeting with his father could finally be in the cards.

While no reunion has been confirmed, the empty cottage paints a hopeful picture for those rooting for the family to reconcile.

Meanwhile, Harry’s brother Prince William is upgrading his own living situation. After four years at Adelaide Cottage, the Prince and Princess of Wales are moving into Forest Lodge with their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.