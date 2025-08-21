Kerry Katona 'upset' after Eamonn Holmes' controversial remarks

Eamonn Holmes' comments about Kerry Katona's appearance did not sit well with the star.

It all began when the former Kitten star, 44, appeared on the morning talk show for for a debate on plastic surgery. Kerry was left stunned as Eamonn dubbed her look as 'Oriental.'

Eamonn asked Kerry if she was happy with her eyes, to which she replied: 'I had them done over a year ago now. It was making my eyes feel a bit heavy so I had an uplift.'

At this point, Eamonn interrupted, adding: 'And you don't look Oriental or anything do you?' leaving Kerry speechless.

The Irish presenter later apologised for his remarks, but it seemed half-hearted. He said: 'I am sorry, if you don't look well or we have offended you in any way or...oh I do not know.'

Previously, Kerry revealed that she had cancelled her planned lower facelift after her children pleaded her not to go with the procedure.

This comes after Kerry extended her support to former glamour model Katie Price, following comments made by Katie's ex-husband Alex Reid, who shared a video of her counting cash and also criticised the behaviour of her another ex, Kieran Hayler.

Kerry, who has been close friends with Katie for years, disapproved of the video being shared and even left a 'supporting' comment on the Instagram post.