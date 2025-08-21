Prince Andrew, Prince William's differences evident at Balmoral accommodation

Prince Andrew, Prince William differences evident at Balmoral accommodation

Prince Andrew and Prince William's ongoing differences is evident during the annual summer gathering at Balmoral, a move insiders say is 'no coincidence.'

The Duke of York has been housed separately from the Prince of Wales, a decision seen as an effort to ensure distance between the two men, reported GB News.

Balmoral is regarded as the royal family's most private retreat. King Charles and Queen Camilla have already arrived, with His Majesty wearing a kilt as he inspected a guard of honour and a Shetland pony at the gates of Balmoral.

The King and Queen are expected to host the rest of the royal family in the comings weeks, including Prince William and Princess Kate.

Meanwhile, Charles' brother, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, along with the rest of the York Family, have also arrived at the Scottish Highlands estate.

Andrew, is staying with Fergie at Craigowan Lodge, on the Balmoral estate, a move insiders told The Times is ' no coincidence.'

For context, Andrew did not attend the traditional Sandringham gathering earlier this year. His presence at Balmoral is now being viewed as a gesture of support from the King.

According to a new and explosive biography titled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks by Andrew Lownie, tensions between Prince William and Prince Andrew have been brewing for years.

The book attributes this strained relationship to Andrew's hedonistic lifestyle, controversial friendships, and secretive money-making ventures,' and even his inappropriate remarks about Princess Kate-an issue still shrouded in mystery.

The biography further claims that William has made efforts to remove Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson from Royal Lodge, a 30-room residence in Windsor, due to Andrew's failure to properly maintain the property.