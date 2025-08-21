King Charles peace deal collapses after troubling update

King Charles peace deal collapses after months-long probe ends

King Charles, who is known for his exquisite taste in music and his quirks about perfection in tasks, is understood to be left frustrated after new turmoil emerges in years-old royal tradition.

There was a spat that took place between the King’s Domestic Chaplain, Rev Paul Williams, and the choir master at St Mary Magdalene Church, Dr Claire Stewart.

The monarch was urged to broker a peace deal between the two as the bitter row began to escalate. However, no peace appears in sight as an 18-month investigation concluded with more troublesome revelations.

The royal family has been gathering at the 500-year-old St Mary Magdalene Church at the Sandringham Estate for the annual Christmas Day service.

In a 16-page report obtained by The Sun, the probe was carried out by Tansy Castledine, director of music at Peterborough Cathedral.

The King’s chaplain had claimed that there was “no knowledge of music or singing technique” at practice sessions by the choir and it needed to “aspire to higher standards” to sing for royalty.

In the report, it was found that the choir had “limited repertoire” and suggested setting out a “musical vision” for the volunteer choir with leadership based on “outstanding skill set, dynamic risk-taking, motivation and aspiration”.

Meanwhile, despite the criticisms, Dr Claire said the choir was enthusiastic and “extremely dedicated”.

However, one parishioner said, “The report is a hatchet job filled with corporate jargon. This is a Norfolk village church — not Westminster Abbey.”

Moreover, others have rallied around Dr Claire who is currently on sick leave.

The update is bound to leave the monarch inconvenienced as new fruitful result came from the report.