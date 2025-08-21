Margot Robbie delights fans with first appearance after giving birth

Margot Robbie gave birth to baby boy with husband Tom Ackerley in 2024

Margot Robbie made first public appearance nearly a year after giving birth to a baby boy.

The Australian actress walked the red carpet of her upcoming romantic fantasy A Big Bold Beautiful Journey co-actor Colin Farrell at the Four Season Hotel in Beverly Hills August 20.

The movie also marks her come back on the silver screen after her record-breaking movie, Barbie, released in 2023.

The Wolf of Wall Street alum turned heads as she donned a black, fitted mini-dress, paired with strappy black heels, and she let loose her iconic blonde hair.

Farrell, on the other hand, stepped out for the occasion in a more casual look. He sported blue jeans and a black cardigan over a white t-shirt.

Kogonada-helmed movie is not the only Robbie’s post-delivery movie, reportedly she was pictured working on other movie in March 2025.

The other movie is an upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, and is directed by Emerald Fennell.

For the unversed, the Oscar-nominated actress and the co-owner of a production company called LuckyChap Entertainment confirmed their romance with their PDA-packed outing to a New York Rangers game in February 2015.

The pair later tied the knot in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.