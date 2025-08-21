Zoe Kravitz banned from Taylor Swift’s house after pet snake 'destroyed' it?

Taylor Swift’s close pal recalls singer’s kind gesture amid LA wildfires

Zoë Kravitz set the record straight about her friendship with Taylor Swift after the former's mother Lisa Bonet’s pet "completely destroyed" the pop star’s home.

A week after revealing on Late Night with Seth Meyers that her mom’s pet snake got loose inside the Cruel Summer chart topper's L.A. home, causing them to scratch and tear up tiles to get it out of the wall during their stay amid the Los Angeles fires, Kravitz, 36, confirmed there’s no bad blood between her and Swift, 35.

During an interview alongside her Caught Stealing costar Austin Butler on Wednesday, August 20, the Blink Twice director was asked if she's been back to the 14-time Grammy winner's house.

"Have I? No. But not because I wasn’t invited. Just because I haven’t been in L.A.," she said with a laugh during an interview with E! News.

Butler interjected to say, "Yeah, that's important to clarify," to which the Batman actress jokingly added, "No, I’m not allowed there anymore."

For the unversed, Kravitz, 36, and the Eras tour performer's friendship goes beyond 2016 when they were spotted grabbing dinner together in New York City.

During an August 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Blink Twice director raved about her friend’s humility.

At the time, she mentioned, "After she performs for however many thousands of people, she just comes over after and we, like, drink some wine, eat a burger, and hang out."

"You would just never know that she’d just performed at Wembley Stadium," Kravitz added.