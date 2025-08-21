Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell address ‘Anyone But You’ romance rumours

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell address romance rumours

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are once again clearing the air about the buzz surrounding their on-screen chemistry in Anyone But You.

The two actors, whose undeniable connection fueled rumors of an off-screen romance, insist their relationship has always been rooted in friendship and professional respect.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal published August 20, Sweeney reflected on the playful bond she and Powell shared while making the 2023 romantic comedy.

“We wanted everything to be an activity,” the 27-year-old actress explained, adding that it was the public who “created all the other narratives.”

At the time of filming, both stars were in relationships with other people. Sweeney was engaged to Jonathan Davino, while Powell was dating Gigi Paris.

Still, their chemistry sparked endless speculation online. Both have consistently emphasized that the rumours never matched reality.

The movie, which turned into a box office hit, has also left fans eager for more.

Sweeney previously hinted to E! News in February 2024 that a sequel was possible, admitting she had been chatting with Powell about it but keeping details under wraps.

“I can’t actually reveal all of my secrets,” she teased.

Now, more than a year later, Powell has echoed the same sentiment. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter this week, the 36-year-old actor confirmed that he and Sweeney are “still talking” about revisiting the story but stressed that they’re taking their time.

“We agreed to not make a follow-up until it’s the right idea,” he said, noting that it “requires patience.”

Since the film’s release, the pair have remained close friends. Earlier this year, after Sweeney called off her engagement to Davino, she reconnected with Powell at his younger sister Leslie’s wedding.

Despite the timing, sources have been firm that nothing romantic is happening between them.

“There is nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney. They are just friends,” an insider told Us Weekly in March, adding that Sweeney has been close to Powell’s family for years.

The source also shared that the Euphoria star has long been good friends with Leslie Powell and even attended the wedding with one of her girlfriends as her guest.

For now, fans eager to see Sweeney and Powell back together on screen will have to wait until the pair feel the story is right.

But whether or not a sequel happens, their friendship, and the movie that started the rumours, continues to keep audiences talking.