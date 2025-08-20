Meghan Markle blamed for Prince William's refusal to reconcile with Harry

'Dangerous' Meghan has reportedly made William and Harry's reconciliation 'even harder'

Prince William isn’t rushing to mend fences with Prince Harry, and experts say Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, is the reason.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital on August 19 that the Prince of Wales remains “reluctant” to reconcile because the family feels a “persistent lack of trust” toward the Duchess of Sussex.

“Their concerns are well-founded,” she explained. “Any private family discussions could become public or be used for commercial projects.”

Fordwich added that Markle “has no sense of duty toward the British public or the institution,” making the brothers’ path back to peace even harder.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, went a step further, calling Markle “the flea in the ointment” when it comes to William and Harry’s fractured relationship.

“She’s disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country,” Seward claimed, blaming her for fuelling “difficult emotions” between King Charles’ sons.

Seward also argued that Meghan’s estrangement from her own father, Thomas Markle, casts a “black mark against [her] character,” saying she has “diss[ed] her husband’s family and diss[ed] her own family” over the years.

Harry, 40, and Meghan, 44, have lived in California since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, where they’ve openly criticised the monarchy through interviews, a Netflix series, and Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare.

Yet Harry recently admitted to BBC that he would “love reconciliation” despite “so many disagreements [and] differences.”

According to the Daily Mail, Harry even attempted an olive branch last month by sharing his official schedule with his family to avoid “conflicts of interest or clashes of publicity.”