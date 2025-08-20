King Charles sends 'profound sympathy' to Pakistan amid monsoon floods

King Charles has shared an emotional message following the devastating monsoon floods in Pakistan.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, August 20, His Majesty expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life and unimaginable destruction of homes, infrastructures, and entire livelihoods.

“My wife and I have been desperately saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life and widespread devastation caused by the recent monsoon flooding in Pakistan, and of the horrendous helicopter crash during rescue operations,” the statement began. “The scale of suffering is truly heart-rending, and our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with all those who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods.”

The King went on to acknowledge the close ties between the UK and Pakistan, saying, “We are especially mindful of the enduring bonds between our nations, and of the many families in the United Kingdom with close ties to Pakistan. Alongside them, we send our profound heartfelt condolences to those affected and stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this most difficult time.”

He also praised the efforts of rescue teams and local communities, calling their work a "testament to resilience and compassion that shine through even in the darkest of hours."

The King concluded the message by offering his "sincere admiration for [Pakistanis'] resilinence, together with our special prayers."